Crews responding to fire at Woodlawn Manor Apartments in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Union City Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, according to dispatch.

Dispatch said the fire took place Thursday morning at the Woodlawn Manor Apartments located at 222 South Boyce Street.

Medical units have cleared out but fire crews are still on scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

