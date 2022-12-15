Deputies charge GA man for drugs following foot chase in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Georgia man is in jail for drug charges after leading deputies on a foot chase early Wednesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on routine patrol near Tamassee due to criminal activity when they saw a car pull into the parking lot of a closed business. The car then made a U-turn in the parking lot and then pull back out to the main road.

Due to suspicious behavior, deputies said they continued to watch the car which drove over the speed limit and turned onto Megee Drive. The deputies found the car sitting in the middle of Megee Drive with the trunk open and a passenger, later identified as Shaunth Demond Atwater, 52, running from the car.

After pursuing Atwater on foot, the Sheriff’s Office said the deputy took Atwater into custody. The driver was released from the scene.

According to arrest warrants, Atwater was in possession of approximately 42 grams of cocaine, approximately 24.5 grams of meth, approximately 12.5 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of crack cocaine.

Atwater was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center a little after 3 a.m. on Wednesday and has only been charged with one count of possession of crack cocaine and possession of marijuana.

This is an ongoing investigation.

