Deputies seize 16K fentanyl pills from home in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Rutherford County “VICE” unit went to a home in the Bostic and Sunshine area to seize approximately 16,500 pills, which weighs 3.6 pounds, and 84.6 grams of pure fentanyl powder. The drugs have a street value of $181,000.

Deputies said the “VICE” unit’s large fentanyl distribution conspiracy case inside Rutherford County is not complete. Multiple arrests are forthcoming with both state and federal charges.

3.6 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in Rutherford County (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Due to keeping the integrity of the case, deputies said limited details are available at this time but more information will be released when the investigation and arrests are complete.

