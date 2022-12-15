Doctor to pay $420K after kickback allegations involving Upstate lab

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A doctor from Texas has agreed to pay a settlement after he was investigated for receiving possible illegal kickbacks, including from a laboratory in the Upstate.

Dr. Vijesh Patel and his wife Laju Patel will settle the allegations by paying $422,789 after investigators say they received kickbacks in return for referring patients to Labtech Diagnostics LLC in Anderson and two other labs in different states.

According to the Department of Justice, Patel received hundreds of dollars in inflated space rental payments in return for ordering lab tests from Labtech between August 2019 and December 2021. Investigators said the payments were for a “commercially unreasonable amount of space and excessive days and time.”

The Patels have agreed to cooperate with an investigation into other possible participants in the “alleged schemes.”

“Patients should be able to trust that their doctor’s medical recommendation is in their best interest and not influenced by the doctor’s financial gain,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “Our office has and will continue to hold accountable those that give and receive illegal kickbacks, both to maintain the public’s trust in the healthcare system and to ensure taxpayer money is properly spent.”

True Health Diagnostics LLC in Texas and RDx Bioscience Inc. in New Jersey are the other labs named by the Department of Justice in the allegations.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Labtech for comment on the allegations.

