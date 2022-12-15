Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley.

On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Katie Chaney, an Anderson native, purchased the property with her partner in 2021. She will be serving up pies inspired by her grandmother’s recipes in addition to cakes, bread, pastries, cookies and soft-serve ice cream.

“I’ve always dreamed of starting a general store and being able to use my passion for cooking and baking to nurture the people I love, but I never really had the confidence to believe I could do something like that,” Chaney said.

But after years of studying cookbooks, watching YouTube videos and experimenting in the kitchen, she found her passion - and her confidence.

Hester General Store will utilize regional eggs, fruit, and produce whenever possible. Chaney says she is also committed to featuring products from businesses with women, BIPOC and LGBT+ owners.

In addition to food, the store will sell goods from local artisans and Chaney plans to offer baking classes beginning in January.

“The store was in need of some serious TLC, and I knew that was something I could provide and put my own mark on while bringing back a much-needed gathering place for the community,” she said.

Hester General Store will be open for business seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

