Lake Hartwell officials collecting Christmas trees following the holidays

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Hartwell office announced that they are accepting natural Christmas tree donations starting on December 26, 2022.

Officials said people can drop off the trees in Georgia at Big Oaks and Poplar Springs boat ramps or in South Carolina at Twin Lakes and Coneross Creek boat ramps. Mount Lebanon Elementary School in Pendleton, S.C., is also accepting trees from December 26 to January 16, 2023.

According to officials, the recycled trees are used to attract fish and serve as habitats for insects in Lake Hartwell. The trees are tied in bundles, weighted down with concrete anchors and submerged in various locations marked with buoys.

“Small trees and brush provide cover for fish and nursery areas for juvenile fish,” said Jess Fleming, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Specialist at Hartwell Lake. “In addition, they provide habitat for aquatic insects which serve as an essential food source during the early developmental stages of most fish species.”

Fishermen can pick up the donated trees at any time. However, trees should be anchored in 8 to 12 feet of water but not in the main lake channel or around private docks.

For more information, contact the Hartwell Lake Operations Project Manager’s Office at 888-893-0678, or visit http://www.sas.usace.army.mil/lakes/hartwell.

A list of fish attractor locations and GPS coordinates can be found at http://www.sas.usace.army.mil/lakes/hartwell/fishing.htm.

