LIVE: 4 Upstate children’s charities to receive donation from organization

Local News Live from Gray stations nationwide
Local News Live from Gray stations nationwide(7news)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 12th annual TD SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising initiative is holding an event to give their total funds raised this year to four children’s charities in the Upstate.

The organization raised more than $19 million and will be distributed between: A Child’s Haven, Clement’s Kindness, Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Pendleton Place.

Governor Henry McMaster will be in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Shaunth Demond Atwater
Deputies charge GA man for drugs following foot chase in Oconee Co.
Suspect caught on camera stealing Santa decoration
Santa returned after taken from downtown Greenville business display