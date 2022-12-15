LIVE: 4 Upstate children’s charities to receive donation from organization

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 12th annual TD SYNNEX Share the Magic fundraising initiative is holding an event to give their total funds raised this year to four children’s charities in the Upstate.

The organization raised more than $19 million and will be distributed between: A Child’s Haven, Clement’s Kindness, Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Pendleton Place.

Governor Henry McMaster will be in attendance.

