Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon.

Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.

Officers canvassed the area and found Cox hiding in a tree on Black Street. They seized a polymer 80 pistol with a 30-round extended magazine and ecstasy in his possession, police said.

Cox is charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle

Felony Possess Schedule I Narcotics

Carrying a Concealed Gun

Resist / Delay / Obstruct an Officer

Reckless Driving

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While License Revoked

