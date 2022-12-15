Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon.
Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.
Officers canvassed the area and found Cox hiding in a tree on Black Street. They seized a polymer 80 pistol with a 30-round extended magazine and ecstasy in his possession, police said.
Cox is charged with the following:
- Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
- Felony Possess Schedule I Narcotics
- Carrying a Concealed Gun
- Resist / Delay / Obstruct an Officer
- Reckless Driving
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving While License Revoked
