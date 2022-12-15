Man found hiding in tree with ghost gun and ecstasy, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said they seized a ghost gun and ecstasy during an arrest on Monday afternoon.

Detectives were conducting crime prevention measures on Granada Street and attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Marvelius Cox. Police said Cox ran from them, first in a vehicle and then on foot.

Officers canvassed the area and found Cox hiding in a tree on Black Street. They seized a polymer 80 pistol with a 30-round extended magazine and ecstasy in his possession, police said.

Cox is charged with the following:

  • Felony Flee to Elude Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Possess Schedule I Narcotics
  • Carrying a Concealed Gun
  • Resist / Delay / Obstruct an Officer
  • Reckless Driving
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving While License Revoked

