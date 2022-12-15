Musician will attempt to break Guinness World Record
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On December 17, Stephen Oliver will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for “longest marathon playing mandolin” at Swanson’s Warehouse.
He and his brother, Andrew, who perform as the group Brother Oliver stopped by Access Carolina to talk about this event and play a little music!
Learn more about Brother Oliver on their website, or follow the band on Instagram.
