Newberry County high school student arrested for giving another student marijuana edible

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Department reports a 17-year-old student has been arrested for distribution of marijuana after another student said they received a marijuana edible from them.

Officials said, on Monday, December 12, a student had given another student an edible. The student then ate the edible during school.

An EMS had to be called when the student who had the edible, started having effects and became non-responsive but was breathing. The student then told officials that he received the edible from another student.

The student who gave the marijuana edible was identified and taken into custody. He was then transported to the Newberry Sheriff’s Office where they were interviewed.

Investigators discovered while conducting a search warrant on the student’s house in Union County, where Union deputies found additional edibles, marijuana, money, and a gun.

Because multiple counties were involved, the teen will now face charges in Newberry and Union County. The 17-year-old is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

“This is a very dangerous combination of mixing drugs and sweets that you just don’t know what drug is being used or just how potentate the mixture is and could cause serious illness or potential death. We are so grateful the student is going to be okay,” stated Sheriff Foster.

