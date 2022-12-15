Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain

Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are closing down roads due to flooding from Thursday morning’s rain.

Boiling Springs Road is closed because of the flooding bridge over Brushy Creek. FOX Carolina crews on scene said the road block starts at Phillips Road on side and Sugar Creek Drive on the other.

Caption

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the water was over the railing before 10 a.m. but has gone down. At this time, crews are monitoring the road.

Other roads in the Upstate may also be shut down due to flooding.

MORE NEWS: TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local News Live from Gray stations nationwide
LIVE: 4 Upstate children’s charities to receive donation from organization
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Shaunth Demond Atwater
Deputies charge GA man for drugs following foot chase in Oconee Co.
Suspect caught on camera stealing Santa decoration
Santa returned after taken from downtown Greenville business display