Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials are closing down roads due to flooding from Thursday morning’s rain.
Boiling Springs Road is closed because of the flooding bridge over Brushy Creek. FOX Carolina crews on scene said the road block starts at Phillips Road on side and Sugar Creek Drive on the other.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the water was over the railing before 10 a.m. but has gone down. At this time, crews are monitoring the road.
Other roads in the Upstate may also be shut down due to flooding.
