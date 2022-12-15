Police looking for 3 accused of stealing almost $8,000 worth of glasses
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a theft at Lens Crafters.
Police said on Dec. 11, the three suspects stole over over $7,800 worth of glasses and left in a newer model BMW with what appears to be a dealer tag.
The department says at least one of the suspects may be from Georgia.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
