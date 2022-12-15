Police looking for 3 accused of stealing almost $8,000 worth of glasses

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department needs help identifying three suspects wanted in connection to a theft at Lens Crafters.

Police said on Dec. 11, the three suspects stole over over $7,800 worth of glasses and left in a newer model BMW with what appears to be a dealer tag.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Greenville PD)

The department says at least one of the suspects may be from Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

