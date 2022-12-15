Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets.

The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard.

Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets for prizes between $4 and $50,000 according to lottery officials.

Below are the winning numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 14:

36 - 51 - 59 - 66 - 68 Powerball®: 25

MORE NEWS: Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $429 mil for Friday’s drawing

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.