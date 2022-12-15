Remote Area Medical in need of volunteers for free healthcare clinic
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for a free, two-day healthcare clinic in March.
RAM is a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need.
The two-day clinic will be held March 18-19 at Greer High School located at 3000 East Gap Creek Road.
The following are services available at a RAM free clinic:
- Dental cleanings
- Dental fillings
- Dental extractions
- Dental Xrays
- Eye exams
- Eye health screenings
- Eyeglass prescriptions
- Eyeglasses made on-site
- Women’s health exams
- General medical exams
- Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits
RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, March 17 and take down on Sunday, March 19. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.
Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support, according to RAM.
If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Greer and surrounding communities, please click here or call at 865-579-1530.
