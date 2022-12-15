Remote Area Medical in need of volunteers for free healthcare clinic

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for a free, two-day healthcare clinic in March.

RAM is a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need.

The two-day clinic will be held March 18-19 at Greer High School located at 3000 East Gap Creek Road.

The following are services available at a RAM free clinic:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental Xrays

Eye exams

Eye health screenings

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

General medical exams

Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, March 17 and take down on Sunday, March 19. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support, according to RAM.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Greer and surrounding communities, please click here or call at 865-579-1530.

MORE NEWS: Officials closing roads due to flooding from morning rain

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.