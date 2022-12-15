Shooting at Greenwood Co. apartment complex leaves 1 dead

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person was killed Wednesday night during a shooting at an apartment complex near Parkland Place Road.

Deputies said they responded to Swan Meadow Apartments after someone reported gunshots around 5:22 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle parked in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Sadly, he passed away at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Jeremy McCaslan from Ware Shoals. They added that they ruled his death a homicide.

According to deputies, they are investigating and interviewing witnesses. However, they have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8632 or to call crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.