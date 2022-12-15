‘Spread joy, not condemnation’: Joy Comes reaches the discouraged in the Upstate and abroad

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A growing number of nonprofit executives now believe social responsibility is a high priority. That includes tackling a range of issues from climate change and diversity. It’s the same story for one Upstate nonprofit on a mission to bring “joy” to the hurting, hungry and discouraged.

Pastor Hannah Vernon is a former Anderson County art teacher turned nonprofit founder on a mission.

“Social responsibility to me means that you should look at other people that live outside of your house as if they mattered as much as the people inside your household,” she said. “And I don’t think people should be defined by their zip codes, or where they live or what their house looks like.”

Pastor Vernon is the founder of Joy Comes, a faith-based nonprofit that aims to provide joy to populations often stereotyped, labeled and ignored. The nonprofit isn’t confined by identity, age or region and teaches the world needs more joy, not condemnation.

“(We’re) about one or two bad decisions or just life happening to being exactly where they are,” Vernon said.

Which is why the nonprofit hosts at least a dozen “pop up” block parties in Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) communities each year.

“I think we should start to look at other people as our siblings, because if you’re a Christian there are no only children,” Pastor Vernon said.

And back inside the warmth of Vernon’s home — nicknamed “The Hacienda”, her four children are part of the planning, strategy and execution for the next event.

“The people that end up in Section 8 housing it’s not like they really want to be there, it’s just how their cards got played out and a lot of them are trying really hard to get out of those situations,” said Emma Grace Vernon, a Joy Comes volunteer. “It could be you.”

15-year-old Emma Grace has been volunteering since she was eight.

“Volunteering as a family is a really big deal,” she said.

And in this family, the nonprofits belief statements are taken to heart and actively walked.

“You have to back it up,” said Solomon Vernon. “And you got to get out there.”

And there’s a long list of lesson that they’ve learned from both parents that will help them as they transition into adulthood.

“The biggest lesson that my mom has taught me is to not take anything for granted and to just be happy with what you got,” said Taylor Vernon, a Joy Comes volunteer.

“It’s a way of life,” added Delainey Vernon.

Which leads us to the line of suitcases in the family’s foyer and hallway.

“My Bible tells me that we should get up and go and if there’s breath in our lungs that we should go and reach other people,” Pastor Vernon said.

For the 12th year the family is headed to Honduras.

“There’s a lot of illiteracy and there are also so many children that leave school to go into the workforce very, very young,” she said.

The nonprofit completed a mission house two months ago in Honduras, one that serves as transitional housing for children who are aged out of orphanages.

“I think what is walked is much stronger than what is talked,” Pastor Vernon said. “I can tell my kids that outreach is important and tell my kids that we should dream big and work hard and ask God to bless those things, but if I never step out and do any of the hard things then I’m just telling them a tall tale. It’s not real.”

Next year, Joy Comes wants to increase its impact and footprint. The nonprofit seeks consistent families to volunteer for mission work, enrichment programming, block parties and disaster relief efforts in the Upstate, and abroad. Monetary donations are also being accepted. To learn more visit, here: https://www.joycomes.org/

