Student charged after gun found at Dorman High School

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 6 announced that a student at Dorman High School was taken into custody this afternoon after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Officials said Dorman administrators searched the student this afternoon and discovered that he had a handgun.

According to officials, the student was taken into custody by police and charged. They added that all students are safe.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.