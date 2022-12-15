Student charged after gun found at Dorman High School

School sign and police
School sign and police(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 6 announced that a student at Dorman High School was taken into custody this afternoon after allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Officials said Dorman administrators searched the student this afternoon and discovered that he had a handgun.

According to officials, the student was taken into custody by police and charged. They added that all students are safe.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina lottery
Man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000
Alieme Alford-Brown of Alabarda Lane in Charlotte was arrested after police say he robbed...
Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say
Christmas School Concert at First Presbyterian Academy
Christmas School Concert at First Presbyterian Academy
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot