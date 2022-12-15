Suspect arrested after robbing Spartanburg bank with note, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a bank robbery suspect was arrested quickly on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Regions Bank on South Pine Street around 1:15 p.m. According to employees, a suspect entered the bank wearing all black with a red mask over his face and handed a teller a note saying he had a weapon.

The suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Alieme Alford-Brown of Charlotte, grabbed money from the teller and ran. He was located in a grassy area near East Henry Street.

Alford-Brown is charged with entering a bank with intent to steal and is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

