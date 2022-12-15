TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning crash is continuing to cause traffic on I-85 in Greenville County, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened 4:48 a.m. on I-85 near exit 51 southbound.

SCDOT said two lanes are currently blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

Stay tuned for updates.

