TRAFFIC: Crash causing backup on I-85 near exit 51

Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An early morning crash is continuing to cause traffic on I-85 in Greenville County, according to troopers with Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the crash happened 4:48 a.m. on I-85 near exit 51 southbound.
SCDOT said two lanes are currently blocked while crews work to clear the scene.
