Troopers looking for driver accused of driving into 3 people in Laurens Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people early Tuesday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:13 a.m. along Knighton Chapel Road.

According to troopers, the driver was driving south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen Bridge Road when they hit three people and drove away without stopping. They added that one of the victims was seriously injured following the crash.

Troopers believe the suspect’s car was either a tan/gold Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquies from 2002 to 2006. The vehicle may be missing a mirror on the driver’s side and have damage on the same side.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at (803)-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. People can also call Crimestoppers at 864-682-7463.

