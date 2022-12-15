Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed.

According to Medic, both patients suffered life-threatening injuries and have been taken to the hospital.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, an on-duty officer assigned to Northlake Mall de-escalated the situation and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Police say there is no active threat at the mall, and there are no other suspects being sought.

Officers have been asked to walk through the facility to inform patrons of the incident and make them aware that there is no longer a threat.

A Northlake Mall representative released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:

“Earlier this afternoon Northlake Mall experienced an isolated shooter incident. The authorities were immediately contacted and the shooter was detained. There is no threat at this time however the mall will remain closed for the remainder of today. We are working with local authorities to better understand what transpired.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

