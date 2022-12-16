Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away.

Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department.

Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Bradley Whitfield at 864-353-6469 and reference case number 22-42138.

