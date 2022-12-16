Athens grandmother with Alzheimer’s receives holiday cards from strangers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a season wrapped in glitz and grandeur, the most spectacular gifts come sealed and simple.

Seasons greetings flood Nancy Cloquett’s living room. Christmas cards from strangers sit stacked on a table and hang on walls.

All of them are addressed to the woman who raised her: Opal Brock.

“I’ve cried every single time I’ve opened my P.O. box,” said Nancy. “I have every intention of making Christmas special for her because she deserves it.”

Opal has Alzheimer’s Dementia. After a fierce years-long battle, her loved ones believe this Christmas will be her last.

Nancy shared her emotional story over social media with this Christmas wish:

“I would love to flood mama with Christmas cards to open and display. If you find it in your heart, I ask that you send mama a Christmas card if you could. And if nothing else send us your prayers.”

Not even one week after Nancy’s plea, holiday cheer began pouring in from all corners of the country, including Minnesota, Ohio, Michigan and California.

“It fills my heart to know there’s still some good,” explained Nancy. “There’s good people in the world who take some time out of their day to send a card to someone they don’t know.”

Opal has received more than one hundred letters. The grand gesture is fitting for a woman who dedicated her life to caring for others.

“If we come across someone having a bad day and is a little down or sad, she mothers them,” explained Nancy. “It doesn’t matter who they are.”

Nancy holds a special understanding of that selfless love. Opal is actually her grandmother, raising Nancy and her two siblings after her birth-mom passed away when Nancy was just three years old.

“She has all the love to give, and that’s what she does,” explained Nancy.

Cards for Opal can be sent to the following address:

Opal Brock

PO Box 781

Watkinsville Ga 30677

