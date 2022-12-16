Baking company’s expansion to create new jobs in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highland Baking Company, a wholesale bread baking company, announced plans to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County and create 80 new jobs.

The facility in Spartanburg has been in operation for 10 years and currently produces 17 different bakery products including pan bread varieties, buns and sub rolls. It is located at 7001 Asheville Highway.

The company said it will upgrade its existing building and infrastructure to support a new full production line. The expansion will also allow for a potential additional production line in the future to ensure the company efficiently meets increasing supply demands.

The expansion is expected to be complete by October 2023.

Anyone interested in joining the Highland Baking Company team should click here.

MORE NEWS: Alex Murdaugh indicted by grand jury on tax evasion charges

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.