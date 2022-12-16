Community invited to Chanukah on Main

Rabbi Leibel Kesselman shares information about Chanukah and Sunday's event at NOMA Square.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday marks the first night of Chanukah, and Chabad Greenville & the Upstate invites the whole community to attend the annual Chanukah on Main event at NOMA Square. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and the lighting of the menorah will be at 5:00 p.m.

Rabbi Leibel Kesselman from Chabad Greenville & the Upstate stopped by Access Carolina to talk about what’s on tap this year, and share some of the history and meaning of the sacred Jewish holiday.

