Community invited to Chanukah on Main

Sunday marks the first night of Chanukah, and Chabad Greenville & the Upstate invites the whole community to attend the annual Chanukah on Main event at NOMA Square. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and the lighting of the menorah will be at 5:00 p.m.

Rabbi Leibel Kesselman from Chabad Greenville & the Upstate stopped by Access Carolina to talk about what’s on tap this year, and share some of the history and meaning of the sacred Jewish holiday.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.