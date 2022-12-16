Cornelius stepdad arrested for failing to report 11-year-old girl missing since November

Police said the child was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not been seen since.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a child out of Cornelius who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday.

The parents of the child, identified as 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to the Bailey Middle School school resource officer, where she attends.

Cojocari’s stepdad, Christopher Palmiter, 60, was arrested Saturday for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Christopher Palmiter
Christopher Palmiter(CMPD)

Police said the child was last seen at home on the evening of Nov. 23 and has not been seen since.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since joined the search.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari is asked to contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867.

