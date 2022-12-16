Coroner responding after person hit along I-385 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office announced that they’re responding to a crash along I-385 near exit 23.

Officials said a person was hit by a vehicle traveling along I-385.

According to the Coroner’s Office, officials are still at the scene, so details about the crash are limited. We will update this story as officials release new details.

