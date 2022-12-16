Crash along I-85 North causes delays for drivers near exit 54
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash on I-85 North near exit 54 caused delays for drivers on Thursday night
According to SCDOT, two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.
No information regarding injuries was given. We will update this story as officials release new details.
