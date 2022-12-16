Crash along I-85 North causes delays for drivers near exit 54

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a crash on I-85 North near exit 54 caused delays for drivers on Thursday night

According to SCDOT, two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

No information regarding injuries was given. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shortening the workweek is expanding. Workers in Belgium are now entitled to a four-day...
Four-day workweek: The benefits and drawbacks for workers and employers
Limestone Esports athlete Jesus Quiones plays Overwatch on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Limestone eSports athlete gets life-changing scholarship
Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford
Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford
Share the Magic Charities
Share the Magic Charities