Duke Energy: Car damages power equipment on Wade Hampton Blvd.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a var damaged power equipment Friday morning.

The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic near the Walmart.

There are currently 454 customers without power.

Duke Energy said power expected to be restored by 12:45 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates.

MORE NEWS: J.L. High School students surprise patients at local hospital

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.