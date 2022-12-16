Duke Energy: Car damages power equipment on Wade Hampton Blvd.

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting an outage in Greer after a var damaged power equipment Friday morning.

The company said the incident was first reported at 8:30 a.m. Witnesses on scene said there are power lines in the road causing traffic near the Walmart.

There are currently 454 customers without power.

Duke Energy said power expected to be restored by 12:45 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates.

