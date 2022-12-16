Greenville PD monitoring holiday traffic on Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Time is running out for holiday shoppers, which means Woodruff Road will be full of drivers looking for presents this weekend.

“Traffic is horrendous no matter what time of day you come,” said Jim McCormick, who was visiting Barnes & Noble on Thursday afternoon.

With last-minute holiday shopping to do, Woodruff Road is expected to be even busier than usual, if possible.

“There’s going to be traffic congestion and you’re just going to have to expect that before you go. Same thing with the mall and Haywood Road, but usually we see a lot of aggressive drivers that aren’t patient,” said Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.

During the last few weeks, GPD has been stepping up its presence along the busy road to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“It’s just a traffic calming measure. We’ll have officers stationed at each of the intersections along Woodruff Road and a couple of them along Haywood Road. And just the reason for that is that’s where all the commercial shops are,” explained Bragg.

Police say the most frequent complaint they get from people along Woodruff Road, especially this time of the year, are drivers blocking the intersection.

“They’ll be enforcing that, and hopefully just the presence alone is enough,” says Bragg. “But we have written a few citations and have had to do a few warnings and whatnot over the past few weeks we’ve been doing the traffic-calming measures.”

This upcoming weekend (Dec. 16-18) will be the last that Greenville PD will have their elevated presence along Woodruff Road this year.

