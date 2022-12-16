‘It can take a community down:’ Spartanburg allocates $1 million towards blight demolition

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week Spartanburg County Council is taking action to eliminate blight also known as eyesores, empty, condemned or dilapidated properties.

There are hundreds in the county and a majority of them are in the Una, Saxon and Arcadia neighborhoods.

“For years, we did not have money to actually fix the problem,” said County Councilman, David Britt. He describes blight as cancerous to neighborhoods.

“It will take a body down and it can take a community down” he said.

He says it’s taken down Una, Saxon and Arcadia for years. There are dozens of blighted and condemned structures, but soon some will come down.

“We’ve got 100 that we’re going to go after this year in this million dollars” said Britt.

On average, it cost around $10,000 to demolish just one house. So, the million dollars won’t cover the demo of the 340 condemned structures on the county’s list, but it’s a start.

“Out of the 340, if we knock out 100 this year, 100 next year, 100 the following year-- we got it going,” said Britt.

“That’s going to change things in a drastic way,” said Tony Thomas with the Northside Development Group.

Thomas knows all about removing blighted properties and the difference it can make.

“Our community had this reputation that it was like a community non grata. It wasn’t where you wanted to be” said Thomas.

About 12 years ago, he and other community advocates along with the city began to revitalize Northside and fight against gentrification.

“At the very beginning of this process, about 47% of the houses in the Northside community Cleveland Heights area, which is the most historic part of the community, were boarded up” said Thomas.

There are not many homes boarded up anymore, but there are some under construction. Now that they’ve helped revitalize the neighborhood, the Northside Development Group is focused on creating more affordable housing opportunities.

“People are now starting to return back and to make this community what it should be as a community” said Thomas.

Councilman Britt says from this point forward, the county will continue investing in blight demolition. To learn more about the Northside Community’s transformation, click here.

