J.L. High School students surprise patients at local hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Patients at one Upstate hospital got a lovely surprise from local high school students.

The J.L. Mann Beta Club and Unicef Club stopped by Prisma Health’s Children’s Hospital to give patients blankets made by students.

“We do a lot of stuff in school for our peers but we also do a lot of stuff outside of just our school campus,” said J.L. Mann Junior Annika Krovl. “This is a great way to help out a lot of these kids and help them feel loved during this time.”

The students raised the money for fabric to make 80 to 100 blankets.

“I just think it’s really special because a lot of kids don’t like going to the doctor or the hospital and it just makes their visit so much more meaningful,” said Briana Forrester, a patient at the hospital.

