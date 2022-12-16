Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling children’s Christmas presents

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after allegedly stealing and selling children’s Christmas presents from a home earlier this week.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Trails Edge Road in McColl on Wednesday, where deputies were called to reports of a burglary. The owners of the home told authorities they found their door had been forced open and their home was rummaged through.

They also found several presents stolen from under the Christmas tree in their home.

On Thursday, deputies received information that a suspect, Richard Lee Johnson, already sold some of the stolen presents. A barn on Roosevelt Street in McColl was then searched, leading to the recovery of most of the other presenters.

Many of the gifts, including clothes and toys, were all either new in box or still had tags attached.

Johnson, 47, was then arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, malicious damage to property, petit larceny and receiving or possessing stolen property. He was granted a $109,000 bond and will be required to wear a GPS monitor, should he post bond.

