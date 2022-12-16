Suspects in Kannapolis homicide case turn themselves in

Authorities say Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun were arrested.
The Kannapolis Police Department recently obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis almost two weeks ago.

Police say the two suspects were involved in the shooting death of Claude Anthony Williams on Dec. 7. He was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at his home on South Little Texas Road.

The warrant obtained for Chapman is for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Chanthaboun also has a warrant for first-degree murder.

Chapman and Chanthaboun turned themselves into the Kannapolis Police Department Monday.

