Sami’s Law heads to Senate as lawmakers crackdown on imposter rideshare drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A bill named in honor of a University of South Carolina student killed by a man pretending to be an uber driver is making its way through Capitol Hill.

Sami’s Law is named after Samantha Josephson. She was kidnapped and murdered by a man posing as an uber driver back in 2019.

Police say Josephson was leaving the Five Points area of Columbia when she mistook her killer’s car for an uber. Her body was found hours later in Clarendon County.

Since Josephson’s death, lawmakers have worked to crackdown on imposter drivers. Sami’s Law would require companies like Uber and Lyft to enhance how passengers are able to verify their correct rides.

The bill just passed the House and now heads to the Senate.

The man convicted in Josephson’s murder, Nathiel Rowland, remains behind bars. He was found guilty in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

