Unknown drone pilot harassing children in therapy, nonprofit says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A nonprofit organization in Asheville says someone is using a drone to ‘intentionally’ harass children, staff and therapy horses.

Cindy Davis-West, the CEO of Eliada Home LLC, said the drone is disrupting therapy sessions and flying ‘dangerously close’ to children who are recovering from trauma. She said the children are being kept indoors for their safety.

Eliada Home offers mental health programs for youth in the community, many of whom are under protective custody or have experienced trauma.

The drone pilot is also chasing therapy horses in their pasture, Davis-West said.

“To the person hiding behind the drone causing distress and harm you must STOP,” she wrote in a press release. “It’s not a joke or funny. You are hurting people and animals.”

Davis-West is asking anyone with information about the person responsible to contact Eliada Home by email or by calling 828-254-5356.

Asheville Police Department confirmed the information has been reported to their agency but said the case would have to be handled by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.