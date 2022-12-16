Upstate Starbucks workers join 3-day unfair labor practice strike

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Workers at the a Starbucks store in Anderson will be striking in solidarity with their fellow workers across the country.

According to a Starbucks Workers United Union Organizer, the Anderson employees are joining about 100 stores participating in the “Double Down Strike” a nationwide unfair labor practice (ULP) strike protesting Starbucks closures of union stores and doubling down on our demands for fair treatment.

Workers made history when over 110 Starbucks stores and 1,000 baristas walked out on strike on Nov. 17, 2022 in what was dubbed “Red Cup Rebellion.”

In response, organizers said Starbucks closed the Broadway and Denny location, the first store to organize in Seattle, on the one-year anniversary of the first Starbucks union election win.

“We are tired of Starbucks claiming they cannot afford to give us labor hours when the company makes billions of dollars every quarter,” said Aneil Tripathi, SBWU Union Organizer in Anderson. “It is our time as workers to stand up against the company for their retaliation against union stores including not giving unionized stores credit card tipping, closing numerous uninized stores and expecting baristas to work to the bone while Starbucks makes billions.”

Organizers said the Unfair Labor Practice Strike will take place at 4686 Clemson Boulevard in Anderson from 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

