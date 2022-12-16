Who is harassing Upstate women with sexually explicit messages?

Deputies say they don’t know how suspect got victims’ phone numbers
Dec. 16, 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation on Friday after receiving harassment complaints from at least 10 women.

Deputies said over several months someone has been sending sexually explicit messages to women through different social media platforms and through text messages.

The suspect obtained their phone numbers through “unknown means,” deputies said, and there may be more victims.

Anyone who has experienced similar harassment is asked to call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office at 864-23-CRIME.

