An Eastern Carolina airport is determined to be “first in future”

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people gathered at an airport here in the east for a partnership presentation that intends to keep North Carolina an aviation front-runner.

Washington-Warren Airport debuted its partnership with Washington D.C.-based company, Xelevate. An organization with a mission to build safe and secure drone innovation.

Earlier this year, the airport received state funding for economic development and infrastructure updates. This opened the door for Xelevate to expand into North Carolina.

“All of the different stem and education opportunities around here and the fact that there’s air, land and sea opportunities here too. This is a big maritime area so when we say drones. It’s not just about aviation it’s about the function of all the different types of technologies,” said Marcy Eisenberg, Xelevate president.

The Washington, North Carolina airport will serve as the drone research, testing, and teaching hub.

“I’m very interested about looking at everything that they do especially because I didn’t know they do use drones for like, engineering surveys when they are looking at infrastructure areas. I didn’t know they were actually using drones for this,” said attendee, Marcus Hilltixada.

Not only are there endless possibilities for innovation with the new expansion but jobs as well.

“We’re talking potential into the hundreds maybe even a thousand jobs in the next several years were working with the very first company outside of Xelevate. That will be one hundred new jobs in Beaufort county when we’re able to pull that off and I don’t say if I say when,” said Rep. Keith Kidwell, (R) Beaufort County.

Airport Director, Earl Malpass, said this is truly a dream come true as the new innovation of drones has been talked about nationally within the aviation industry.

The airport also plans to become the aerospace and maritime industrial park with hopes of starting the building within the next two to five years.

