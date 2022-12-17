Driver ‘seriously’ hurt following hit-and-run on I-85 N in Greenville Co., troopers say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was seriously injured following a hit-and-run that happened on Friday, Dec. 17.

Troopers said a Toyota pickup truck was traveling north on I-85 when it hit another vehicle traveling in the same direction near mile marker 42 at around 3:15 p.m.

The Toyota pickup overturned in the middle of the road while the other vehicle kept driving.

According to troopers, the driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

