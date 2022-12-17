‘It really touched my heart:’ Central Police host Shop with a Cop, with big help from a motorcycle club

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Central South Carolina motorcycle club helped the town police department raise thousands of dollars to make this Christmas special. First responders along with the bikers held a Shop with a Cop event Friday where 28 kids picked out some special gifts.

“We try to put ourselves out there to show that we’re here to help,” said Bill “Bad Luck Bill” Kirkpatrick, a member of Americas Guardians Motorcycle Club.

Like Kirkpatrick, many members of Americas Guardians motorcycle club have already served their country. Now they’re serving kids in the town of Central.

“We were asked to help raise the funds. A lot of the community helped out and stepped up” he said.

The club is made up of veterans, police officers, firefighters and first responders. They raised $12,000 for Central Police’s event. The initiative pairs kids with volunteers and officers to have a shopping spree through Walmart

“This was wonderful. It is absolutely wonderful to see Christmas through the eyes of a child” said Melanie Gillespie, the head of volunteers.

Last year, only 8 kids were able to participate, this year, they had 28.

“I’m sure they’re keeping whoever’s shopping with them busy,” said Tammy Cochran as her grandkids shopped.

Cochran and her husband are now the legal guardians of her three grandkids. After they’re mother, her daughter, died last year.

“It really touched my heart that there are caring people out there that notice grandmothers and grandparents raising their grandkids and just want to take a little bit of pressure off of us, add a little joy to the children’s lives. And it’s really sweet of them, I appreciate it a lot” she said.

Each child had $300 to spend on whatever they wanted.

“Surprisingly they did want clothes but they also wanted things that they typically wouldn’t be able to afford which are some really nice toys and then necessities that they wanted to get for their brother or sister or family members” said Gillespie.

The kids left with full carts. The cops and volunteers left with full hearts.

“Anytime a community comes together and is able to be generous to the families within the community, I think it’s a tremendous impact on the citizens of this city,” said Gillespie.

Americas guardians say the money raised came from several businesses in Central and also from individual families pitching in.

