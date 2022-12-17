Local, fallen veterans honored at wreath-laying ceremony

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Many people gathered to honor fallen veterans during the wreath-laying ceremony in Easley for Wreaths Across America Day.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a national organization that holds ceremonies to remember, honor and teach citizens about the sacrifices made for America each December. The organization honors their memory by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as more than 3,400 additional locations throughout the country.

One ceremony was held at a cemetery on Powdersville Road in Easley on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Commander Walt Carter of Post 52 in Easley said the ceremony is also great way to teach children about what it means to be a veteran.

“As we do this program, as we are placing a wreath, we are actually calling out their name, reflecting on their service, thanking them for their service and by doing that they are not forgotten,” said Commander Carter.

