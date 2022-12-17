SC senator files bill that would allow colleges to pay D1 athletes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill filed by South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson from Charleston would provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing.

The bill also aims to have one-time graduation payouts for those student-athletes.

The athletes will have to maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA from the previous year, beginning from the student’s senior year of high school.

The bill states, “the amount of the stipend would be determined by the total number of hours the student-athlete spends associated with the intercollegiate sport multiplied by the hourly rate established by the participating institution for a work-study program.”

Senate bill 306 is the bill filed by Senator Kimpson and is being viewed by the Committee on Education.

The bill outlines giving annual stipends to football and men’s and women’s basketball players at Division One colleges that generate at least $50,000 in yearly revenue.

Also, the bill would allow colleges to create a Student-Athlete Trust Fund using a percentage of the school’s sports gross revenue.

$5,000 would be contributed to the trust fund yearly for each football player and men’s and women’s basketball player that maintains above a 2.0 GPA.

The bill states that upon graduation and completion of a financial literacy course, students would be paid the amount of money contributed to the fund on their behalf throughout their college career.

But the total trust fund amount may not exceed twenty-five thousand dollars per student-athlete.

