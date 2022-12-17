Strangers team up to support Animal Allies of Spartanburg through light display fundraiser

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Inflation remains near a four-decade high, and costs are hitting everyone even the care for our animals. Animal Allies of Spartanburg has seen costs increase on vet medicine, animal drugs and supplies. And now the nonprofit is getting support from a different kind of source.

The goal of Animal Allies of Spartanburg’s Spay and Neuter Clinic is to ensure animals aren’t a burden to families and the community.

“It’s a lot more than getting a pet and taking it to the table,” said Zoe Oswalt, Animal Allies Spay and Neuter Clinic vet tech. “It takes a team to do this job and if we don’t have a team then there’s parts that fall.”

Oswald is referring to five vets and a larger roster of vet techs who do upwards of 130 spay and neuters every day.

“We like to keep a cat or a dog on their tables at all times,” she said.

And doing operations for 75 rescues and shelters in the Carolinas, Georgia, and the general public.

“Most vet clinics are on a two-to-three-month backup right now so sheltered animals are stuck in the shelter until they can be altered to be adopted,” said Cortney Keenan, Animal Allies Spay and Neuter Clinic developmental outreach coordinator. “So that’s why they’ll drive two and three hours because we can get them in sooner being high volume.”

But there’s a cost associated with over 19,000 surgeries and counting.

“Oh, (it’s) a lot,” Keenan said. “Especially with inflation right now all of our supplies have went up but we don’t want to pass that on to our customers because then they wouldn’t be able to afford it.”

Pressure that’s being relieved by 30,000 lights still going up in Flat Rock. Joe Maylish and Carrie Elisius are two friends behind Flat Rock Lights, a holiday fundraiser to benefit Animal Allies.

“Carrie’s the lighting coordinator, and I put up the lights and then she just started bringing more and more out,” said Maylish.

All jokes aside, both say animal advocacy is serious business.

“I’d rather see an animal be spayed or neutered than euthanized at a shelter, and the shelters are doing the best than can but they’re just inundated,” Elisius said.

And it’s this reason for the third year in a row they’ve strategized at a home at 3 East Boxwood Loop in Flat Rock to create a fundraiser worthy display to benefit a local animal nonprofit.

“(More people should) have a voice for the voiceless,” Elisius said.

It’s a gesture that caught Animal Allies by surprise.

“Well first we were like, is true, is this real,” Keenan said.

But for the two strangers it was a solid plan in motion.

“We start Thanksgiving weekend and we pretty much work on it every weekend, and every night,” Maylish said.

Maylish and Elisius raised $7,000 their first year, and hope to do even more this year during the week leading up to Christmas.

“This is a great way to kind of tie in a couple things,” Maylish said.

“We like to call them our people because Carrie and Joe are both all for the animals and that’s what we’re here for,” Keenan added.

Flat Rock Lights at 3 East Boxwood Loop runs from Dec. 19 to Dec. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., free cookies and hot cocoa will also be served. Donations will be collected. And well-behaved pets on a leash are welcome. If you can’t make it a GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gofund.me/1e0d9318

