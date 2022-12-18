Anderson family loses more than half of their items in house fire, officials say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after they lost more than half of their items in a house fire so close to the holidays, according to the Anderson Fire Department.

According to the department, the call came in just before noon on Saturday, Dec. 17 in reference to a house fire on D. Street.

Fire officials said the fire was determined to have started with an overloaded electrical circuit in the back of the house.

Officials said within a couple of minutes the back of the house was engulfed in a flames, but crews got it under control.

They also said no one was hurt in the fire, but the family is no longer able to stay in the house due to smoke and heat damage.

