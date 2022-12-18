Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer.

Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

They write, “He never stopped working and was actively involved in the restaurants. He will be extremely missed as he was loved by every person that knew him or worked for him. Please keep Javier and family in your prayers.”

The family says all Papa’s & Beer locations will be closed Thursday, in honor of Gomez.

To read more, visit Javier Gomez’s obituary.

