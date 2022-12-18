Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash.

The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive.

Troopers said the driver of a Cadillac sedan was traveling south on East Jerry Road when they crossed the centerline. The driver then traveled off the left-side of the road, overcorrected, traveling back across the roadway and off the right-side of the road, striking several mailboxes, an electrical box and then a tree, troopers said.

Highway Patrol said the 31-year-old driver passed away at the scene.

