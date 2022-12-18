Greenville community holds Grand Annual Menorah lighting

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville community is coming together for the Grand Annual Downtown Menorah Lighting at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Greenville.

The annual event will start with a festival at 4 p.m. on North Main Street at NOMA Square with the Menorah lighting happening at 5 p.m.

The event is hosted by Chabad of Greenville.

Learn more about other Hanukkah events happening in Greenville here.

