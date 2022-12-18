‘My heart is broken for these families’ Mayor Dickens addresses gun violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has addressed the recent increase in gun violence that has plagued the metro Atlanta area. During the past 24 hours, four people were killed in shootings in Atlanta, including two teens killed and three who were injured in one shooting.

Atlanta police officials confirmed 14-year-old male identified as Malik Grover of Fayetteville and a 16-year-old male identified as Justin Powell of Atlanta were each killed at Continental Colony Parkway SW on Saturday afternoon. This follows another fatal shooting investigation in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police say a man was shot and killed near Amal Drive SW and Giben Road SW around 5:23 p.m.

One person was shot and killed near a Downtown Atlanta hotel on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Atlanta police confirmed to Atlanta News First that a man was shot around 3 a.m. outside Club Opium on Spring Street.

A week before Christmas, families should be preparing to celebrate Instead, we have parents in Atlanta doing what no parent should ever have to do: laying their children to rest. My heart is broken for these families. And I have anger in my soul. Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for adolescents in the United States. That’s especially true for Black boys and young men. While we avoided youth violence over the summer and early fall, these last few weeks have shown all too clearly that Atlanta is not immune from this unacceptable trend. One of the five involved in last night’s incident was an Atlanta resident.

“Yesterday, I sat with young men for a discussion on ending violence and creating opportunity in our community,” said mayor Dickens. “Earlier this week, I was inspired to stand along with Atlanta Public School students rallying against violence. These young people have a clear message: enough is enough. It’s time to end this epidemic of gun violence that is taking our young people’s lives.”

Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton responded to the gun violence in a press conference on Saturday evening.

“Atlanta is a group project. It takes every single one of us to counter this plague in our community,” said mayor Dickens. “From City government to our police, to our schools, to clergy, to parents, and to young people themselves, we must pledge not to accept this violence as normal and do all that we can to end it.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.