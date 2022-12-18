Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by two vehicles in a crash that happened in Greenville County early Sunday morning.

According to troopers, the crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. on East North Street near Pine Walk Drive.

Troopers said a Dodge sedan was traveling west on East North Street when they hit a 25-year-old pedestrian who was in the road and a disabled Hyundai sedan. The pedestrian was hit a second time by a Toyota SUV that was also traveling west on East North Street.

The drivers of the Hyundai sedan and the Dodge sedan were taken to the hospital along with the pedestrian.

The 25-year-old passed away at Greenville Memorial Hospital, troopers said.

